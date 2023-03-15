Report: Bears Sign P.J. Walker as Possible Backup Quarterback

Report: Bears sign quarterback P.J. Walker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, according to reports from Adam Schefter.

Former Panthers’ QB PJ Walker reached agreement tonight with the Chicago Bears, per source. He now becomes the likely backup to Justin Fields. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Walker, 28, will likely become the Bears' backup quarterback to Justin Fields, should the Bears refrain from bringing in any other competition. Trevor Siemian remains on the roster.

The Bears carried two quarterbacks on the roster most of last season, leaving Nathan Peterman with the team's practice squad for most of the year.

Walker has played the last three seasons of his career with the Panthers. In 15 games played (seven of them as a starter), Walker recorded a 4-3 record. He posted 1,461 career passing yards along with five touchdowns. He holds a 57.5 completion percentage.

The quarterback started with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 when he went undrafted. In 2020, Walker was drafted to the newly formed XFL league by the Houston Roughnecks. After the one-year stint in the XFL, he returned to the Panthers on a two-year deal.

Before turning professional, Walker played four seasons at Temple University, where he racked up over 10,000 career yards and 74 total touchdowns.

He is the Owls' all-time leader in quarterback wins (28), passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts, total yards and total touchdowns. In 2016, he led them to their first conference title in 49 years.

