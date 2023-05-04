Bears Sign Fifth-Round 2023 NFL Draft Pick Noah Sewell

By Ryan Taylor

Bears sign fifth-round pick Noah Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with Noah Sewell, their fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon, according to the team. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Sewell, the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei, played three years at Oregon. He recorded 218 career tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his time as a Duck. 

The Bears selected Sewell with the No. 148 pick of the draft, in the fifth round. 

According to Spotrac, Sewell was projected to sign a deal close to $4.16 million in total value, with a signing bonus of over $300,000 and a cap hit of just under $1 million. 

Local

wisconsin 2 mins ago

Former Wisconsin Football Player Gets Life Sentences in 2020 Killings

Coronavirus 29 mins ago

Local Group Secures Grant to Supplement Lost Income For Artists During COVID-19 Pandemic

His deal, reportedly, is $4.164 million with a $324,948 signing bonus.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us