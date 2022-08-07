Report: Bears' N'Keal Harry Injury Is High Ankle Sprain

Report: N'Keal Harry suffered high ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day after N’Keal Harry needed to be helped off the field during Bears training camp, Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Recovery rates vary for high ankle sprains, from several weeks to several months. According to Rapoport, Harry is headed to see a specialist for a clearer picture of his prognosis.

Harry appeared to have hurt his left foot or ankle in the first snap of team drills on Saturday. He was in obvious pain and struggled to put any weight on the foot. Harry wasn’t carted off the field, but he did need help getting back into the locker room by putting an arm around coaches’ shoulders on either side of him.

After Saturday’s practice, Eberflus did not have an update on Harry’s status.

“Yeah, I don’t know much,” Eberflus said. “I just saw him come down. I saw the play and I don’t really know much from there. We’re obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it's a longer situation, we’ll let you know what it is. If it’s day-by-day, we’ll say that, too.”

Eberflus did not address the media following Sunday’s practice.

In addition to Harry, the Bears were without Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Dante Pettis during practice on Sunday. There’s no time table for any of them to return, but Eberflus indicated Jones’ injury is day-to-day, while Pringle will be out a little longer as he works through a quadriceps injury. It's unknown why Pettis did not participate.

