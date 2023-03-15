Report: Bears Lose Out on Orlando Brown Jr., Signs With Bengals

Report: Bears lose out on Orlando Brown Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears missed out on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The coveted, top-tier offensive lineman is reportedly signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Tom Pelissero.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Pundits and outsiders attached Brown's name to the Bears, seeing as the organization hasn't made a sizeable dent in their offensive line issues. The team did sign right guard Nate Davis, representing the only move they've made this offseason to improve the trenches.

They did also show interest in Mike McGlinchey, who signed with the Denver Broncos on a massive contract worth north of $87 million.

Brown's market did endure a holdup this offseason. The tackle reportedly saw himself as a left tackle, not a right tackle. He believes he possesses the ability and prowess to block for the traditional right-handed quarterback's blindside. Hence, deserving of more money.

He bet on himself and earned a big payday to the tune of a four-year deal worth $64 million, $31 million of which is a signing bonus. That signing bonus marks the highest for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Brown is one of the most elite offensive linemen in the game. He allowed 30 pressures and three sacks in 301 opportunities last season, per PFF. He helped protect Patrick Mahomes to a Super Bowl-winning season – the first of his career.

The top-level tackle spent the first two seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent the last three with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over his career, he has four Pro Bowl nods.

