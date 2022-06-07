Report: Bears lose OTA due to practice infraction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears lost one day of OTAs on Tuesday for violating the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports, and first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

According to the reports, the team practiced with live contact back in May. That’s prohibited at that point in the year, per the CBA.

“Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. "live" blocking, tackling, pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc.),” per the NFL’s offseason rules on OTAs. “Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority.”

The Bears were warned about the infraction, but didn’t make adjustments to lessen the amount of contact at practice, so they were penalized by having Tuesday’s OTA taken away, according to the Tribune.

The Bears were able to start their offseason program a little early since they hired a new head coach, but they’ll still miss Tuesday’s practice. The team is set to return to Halas Hall for their final OTA on Wednesday, then mandatory minicamp begins on June 14.

