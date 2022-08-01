Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"What I'm hearing is there is a high level of disconnect between Teven and the new coaching staff," Kaplan said via his YouTube channel. "Especially, Chris Morgan, the new offensive line coach. That means you have a highly immature player who's got a lot of talent."

Kaplan further explains one source told him Jenkins is the Bears' "most talented" offensive lineman, yet he's "wildly immature."

Jenkins was taken with the 39th pick in the 2021 NFL draft after Ryan Pace and the Bears traded up to take him. He was considered a first-round talent out of Oklahoma State and fell to the second-round.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.