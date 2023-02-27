Report: Bears Fielding Multiple Offers for No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, ‘Leaning Toward' Trade

Report: Bears 'leaning toward' trading top pick of 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft is up for grabs.

The Bears have been approached by multiple teams interested in trading for the draft's top pick, and Chicago is said to be "leaning towards" making the move, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Bears are committed to developing Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback, there are several teams looking to make a signal-caller swap.

"We have flexibility where if there's opportunities where if we can turn that into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that," Bears GM Ryan Poles said in January. "If it's staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well. I know my expectation, our expectation, is that we move the needle to be more successful. We can win some of these close games and bring in guys that can impact this football team."

Several of the teams will be looking at the country's top QB prospects in Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. Poles said he would have to be "blown away" to draft a new QB in April.

The No. 1 NFL draft pick has been traded 12 times before the draft, and the last was in 2016 when the Los Angeles Rams moved from No. 15 to No. 1 to select Jared Goff.

In that deal, the Rams parted ways with their first-round pick in 2016 as well as their first-round pick in 2017. The team also dealt two second-round picks and two-third round picks -- both in 2016 and 2017 -- to get the deal done