Report: Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown Receives One-Year Extension

The Bears pieced together one part of the wide receiver puzzle, signing Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year extension, first reported by The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.

The Bears have signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year extension, per source. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) January 4, 2023

The deal is worth around $1.25 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's a fair raise from the $965,000 he earned for this season.

St. Brown was signed this last offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He, along with other receivers, signed in a plug-and-play situation, while the team awaited further cap space to chase blue-chip receivers.

The fourth-year receiver has played in 15 games for the Bears this season, recording 20 catches, 320 yards and one touchdown. His run blocking has been an effective part of his game for the Bears this season too.

The 6-foot-5 receiver has the team's third-most receiving yards and the fifth-most targets this year.

