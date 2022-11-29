Report: Bears' Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Report: Eddie Jackson out indefinitely with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears may be without another one of their biggest stars for the rest of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, it appears Eddie Jackson suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury on Sunday against the Jets and is considered out indefinitely. The news comes one day after Matt Eberflus confirmed that Darnell Mooney is likely headed to season-ending surgery to repair an ankle injury.

Jackson hurt himself while backpedaling in pass coverage. It was a non-contact injury and after the game he was spotted wearing a walking boot in the locker room. On Monday, Eberflus said the team was further evaluating Jackson’s injury and would have more updates on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This has been a renaissance season for Jackson. He embraced Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principles and emerged as a more vocal leader on the team. On the field, Jackson created takeaways like he did earlier in his career and was a markedly improved tackler. Jackson’s four interceptions rank tied for third in the NFL. With Roquan Smith in Baltimore, Jackson’s 80 tackles lead the Bears defense. Jackson was on Pace to break his career high of 82 tackles before the injury.

The Bears currently only have two healthy safeties on their roster: DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks. Jaquan Brisker missed Sunday’s game with a concussion and Dane Cruikshank left the Jets game with a hamstring injury.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.