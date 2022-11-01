Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh

Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?

According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the Steelers and a trade had been on the table for some time.

Added background: From what I am hearing, and been hearing over the last week the #Steelers moved on from what they felt like was somewhat of a 'distraction' behind-the scenes. I'm told the Claypool move has been on the table "for at least two weeks," per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2022

Claypool was the subject of trade rumors recently, and the Bears sent their own 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for him. They did not trade the second-rounder they acquired from the Ravens, which will most likely be lower in the draft order than the Bears'.

It's certainly a lot to play for the third-year receiver, who hasn't performed up to the standards he set since entering the league in 2020 this season. Claypool has 321 yards and one touchdown through eight weeks.

But he's only 24, and he gives quarterback Justin Fields a weapon on the outside the Bears have lacked. Claypool also has a successful track record so far in his career.

In 2020, Claypool recorded 62 catches for 873 yards and a destructive nine touchdowns. In 2021, Claypool went for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

He's still on his rookie deal and is under contract through next season.

