Report: Bears center Lucas Patrick needs surgery on right thumb

Bears center Lucas Patrick injured his right thumb during training camp and will need surgery, according to reports.

Patrick walked off the practice field with a trainer during Thursday's practice. He could return before the season opener, according to speculation from the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

#Bears C Lucas Patrick is expected to require surgery on his right hand. This early in training camp, there is likely optimism he will be available sooner rather than later, perhaps before the season opener. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2022

The Bears signed the center away from the Green Bay Packers on a two-year, $8 million contract. He started in 13 games last season with the Packers, playing in 82 percent of offensive snaps.

He is expected to be the game one starter for the Bears at center. In his place, Sam Mustipher will likely take over with the first team reps in training camp.

