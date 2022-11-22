Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday.

"His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is a good sign. But, you don't really know until you get through a couple of days and see how he responds."

All eyes are on the #DaBears / #TakeFlight matchup this Sunday as we await for word on both quarterbacks – is @justnfields healthy? will @ZachWilson get benched?@RapSheet checked in with the latest on those developments:#NFL #CHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/ml4VhbNSoD — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 22, 2022

On the final drive of Sunday's Bears-Falcons game, Fields injured his left shoulder on a designed run he took to the sideline. On the ensuing play, he grabbed at his shoulder again after enduring a late hit that went unpenalized. By the game's end, he was carted off the field for further evaluation.

During Monday's press conference, Matt Eberflus designated Fields "day-to-day" with the injury, but didn't rule sitting him out for the rest of the season. Simultaneously, Rapoport reported Fields dislocated his shoulder.

If Fields is a no-go, Trevor Siemian will take the reigns under center. Similarly, the Bears' next opponent, the New York Jets, is going through quarterback ebbs, as head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday he is "not committed" to starting Zach Wilson for Sunday's Bears-Jets game due to recent poor performance.

It could be a backup vs. backup matchup on Sunday. But, from Rapoport's report, there's a bright side to Fields' short-term situation.

