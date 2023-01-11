Report: Bears Are Eligible to Be Selected for ‘Hard Knocks' Series

Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer.

According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There are 4 teams eligible to host Hard Knocks in August 2023:



Chicago Bears



New Orleans Saints



New York Jets



Washington Commanders — Rob (@NerdingOnNFL) January 11, 2023

What makes a team eligible?

The same account reports missing the playoffs in the past two seasons, having a head coach in their second season or greater and not having hosted "Hard Knocks" before, validates a team for hosting the series.

RELATED: Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick

The Bears make an entertaining case to host the series. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and are likely to bring in a high-profile rookie. Justin Fields will be heading into a highly anticipated season with the expectation he will have a formidable group around him. Plus, head coach Matt Eberflus will have similar expectations, after the Bears took home the worst-ranked defense in the league during the regular season.

The "Hard Knocks" series has aired on HBO since 2001. It has produced and aired 17 seasons and 90 episodes. The latest included the Arizona Cardinals headlining their relatively new "In Season" series and the Detroit Lions during the offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys have hosted three seasons of the series, while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have each hosted two.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.