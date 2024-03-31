Repairs completed following water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor

Repairs to address the latest round of water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor were completed, village officials announced Sunday.

In a prior news release on Saturday afternoon, village officials revealed work was underway to repair two water main breaks that occurred the night prior. Another water man break was reported hours earlier.

Village officials provided an update on Sunday, explaining that the water main breaks at 141st and Wood streets, as well as at 144th and Paulina streets, had been repaired. Water service had also been fully restored, officials said.

"“We are not issuing a boil water order at this time," Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said in the news release. Hopefully these breaks do not trigger more breaks. We are thankful to the crews who worked into the night to get these repairs down.”

In mid-January, residents dealt with a series of breaks after temperatures rose above freezing. The latest ones weren't caused by a freeze-thaw cycle. Rather, they served as a reminder of the village's aging water system, which consists of 125-year-old lead pipes.

According to the mayor, the south suburban village is in need of $50 million to fix the decay beneath.

"This infrastructure is crumbling very quickly," he said.

In July 2023, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Dixmoor would receive $10 million to rehabilitate its water distribution system through Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. An additional $4 million was allocated for lead service line replacement through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund program.