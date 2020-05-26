Reopening Plan Announced for Illinois DMVs Beginning in June

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for driver services facilities beginning June 1.

Under the plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months.

All Secretary of State departments and offices will reopen for business on June 1, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.

Here's a look at the times and dates for area facilities:

June 1 –

Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) will open.

Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 2 –

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (Chicagoland suburban area) will open June 2.

Expanded hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) will open June 2.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

July 1 -

Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date.