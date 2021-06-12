Reopening Guide: Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago will likely start to feel a sense of normalcy again as the city moves into Phase 5, marking the first weekend of a full reopening from COVID-19 mitigations.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, entry into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

More on what COVID-19 guidelines are changing in Phase 5

Here are some things to do around the city during the first weekend of its full reopening:

Visit a Chicago Museum

Chicago museums return to normal operational hours this weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced, as part of Chicago's move to a full reopening.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

Catch a Cubs Game at Full Capacity

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, welcomed fans back at full capacity Friday for the afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs will stay in Chicago this weekend, playing the Cardinals again Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday at 6:08 p.m.

Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field will move to 100% capacity June 25.

Savor a Bite at Chicago Restaurants Indoors or Outside

Restaurants and bars across Chicago will be allowed to return to full capacity in Phase 5, as well as allow for fully vaccinated guests to walk around without a face covering.

However, some establishments may opt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until further notice.

As Chicago expected sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend, many could be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors. The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Beatnik on the River: 180 N Upper Wacker Dr.

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Ema: 74 W Illinois St.

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Offshore: 1000 E Grand Ave

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

Browse the Old Town Art Fair

Artists from across the nation are traveling to Old Town for the iconic art fair this weekend, located at 1763 N. North Park Ave.

Visitors can register to avoid lines for either Saturday or Sunday, according to the fair's Facebook page.

Take a Trip South to See the Caverns Opening Weekend For First Time in Over 10 Years

Caverns in southern Illinois will reopen to the public for the first time in over 10 years, after being closed due to an abundance of caution, officials announced.

The southern attraction reopened Wednesday, as another spot for residents to enjoy as the state moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan. Until October, the caves will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a Swing at the Maggie Daley Park Miniature Golf Course

Maggie Daley Park’s 18-hole, Chicago-themed miniature golf course, and ribbon is open daily. In the summer, the ribbon is transformed to welcome scooter users, rollerbladers, and roller skaters. Weekend rentals are now available.

Pick Seasonal Produce at a City Farmers Market

As the city moved into Phase 5, more farmers markets across Chicago will begin welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Sail Down the Chicago River or Lake Michigan By Boat, Kayak

Take in the city's iconic architecture while sailing along the Chicago River on one of several boat tours. The 90-minute tours run every hour and a half and cost $40 for an adult and $18 for a child.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the Wendella boat tours require that passengers wear a face covering while on the vessel and practice social distancing.

Trying to see the city's skyscrapers from a new angle? Guided kayak tours and rentals give you a trip down the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

Relax on Newly Opened Chicago Beaches

Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan opened to the public with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend, and have seen many residents heading over to enjoy the water.

The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen Friday, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.