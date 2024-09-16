REO Speedwagon will stop touring at year's end, band announces

REO Speedwagon, who rose to prominence in the 1980’s with a string of platinum-selling albums, will cease touring at the end of the year, with the band citing “irreconcilable differences” between multiple members.

According to a statement released on Monday, the decision was made due to a variety of factors, including friction between lead vocalist Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall.

The statement said that Hall “has not recovered sufficiently” from unspecified issues, and that there is ongoing tensions within the band that will make touring impossible. The band announced they would cease touring at the end of the year as a result of those “irreconcilable differences.”

REO Speedwagon has two final tour stops in Illinois, including a show at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Nov. 9 and BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford on Nov. 22.

The band, originally formed in Champaign, hit the top of the charts in 1980 with the album “Hi Infidelity,” which was certified Diamond and was the lone album of the band’s to top the U.S. charts.

The first of the band’s two Billboard Hot 100 top songs, “Keep On Loving You,” was included on that album, with 1984’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” also topping the charts.

The band also had platinum albums with “Good Trouble” and “Wheels Are Turnin” during a run of strong record-sales in the 1980’s.