Music & Musicians

REO Speedwagon will stop touring at year's end, band announces

By NBC Chicago Staff

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO – AUGUST 28: Kevin Cronin and Bryan Hitt of REO Speedwagon performs during their Summer Road Trip Tour at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 28, 2024 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

REO Speedwagon, who rose to prominence in the 1980’s with a string of platinum-selling albums, will cease touring at the end of the year, with the band citing “irreconcilable differences” between multiple members.

According to a statement released on Monday, the decision was made due to a variety of factors, including friction between lead vocalist Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The statement said that Hall “has not recovered sufficiently” from unspecified issues, and that there is ongoing tensions within the band that will make touring impossible. The band announced they would cease touring at the end of the year as a result of those “irreconcilable differences.”

REO Speedwagon has two final tour stops in Illinois, including a show at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Nov. 9 and BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford on Nov. 22.

The band, originally formed in Champaign, hit the top of the charts in 1980 with the album “Hi Infidelity,” which was certified Diamond and was the lone album of the band’s to top the U.S. charts.

The first of the band’s two Billboard Hot 100 top songs, “Keep On Loving You,” was included on that album, with 1984’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” also topping the charts.

Local

Business 29 mins ago

Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's: Walgreens announces holiday hours for 2024

Daylight Saving Time 2 hours ago

When does the time change? What to know about daylight saving time as start of fall nears

The band also had platinum albums with “Good Trouble” and “Wheels Are Turnin” during a run of strong record-sales in the 1980’s.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us