REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell was reportedly in a car crash over the weekend that sent him to the hospital following a special Illinois performance.

The 78-year-old musician opened up in a candid interview about what happened after he performed in a concert that saw several members of the band reuniting at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

He told the News-Gazette Tuesday he fell asleep at the wheel while en route to St. Louis after a late night of celebrations and autograph signings following the show.

“It just happened,” Luttrell told the publication by phone from his hospital bed at Carle Foundation Hospital. “I nodded off. I rolled the car over, and I woke up and I was in a cocoon (the airbags). Unfortunately, it totaled the car.”

The crash happened on Interstate 57 near Arcola.

Luttrell said he was able to get out of the car, though he suffered a broken sternum from the airbags and has some neck and back pain. The keyboard player from his REO Classics band was traveling behind him.

Luttrell, who joined REO Speedwagon in 1968 and left in 1972, was among several former REO members to join together for a "retrospective concert honoring the legacy of REO Speedwagon" in Illinois. Other special guests and former members included Neal Doughty, Alan Gratzer, Bruce Hall, Mike Murphy and Steve Scorfina.

Luttrell called it a "fun evening" and a "one-off concert that will never happen again."

“To say that you were there was a pretty big thing," he said.

The concert came just months after REO Speedwagon announced they would cease touring in 2025 "due to irreconcilable differences."

Once at the hospital, Luttrell said he learned some of the nurses treating him were actually in attendance at the concert.