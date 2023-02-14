REO Speedwagon Added to List of Grandstand Headliners For 2023 Illinois State Fair

Maybe you've already heard it from a friend -- but 1960s rock group REO Speedwagon has been added to the list of headliners performing at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.

The group, which was "loosely formed" at the University of Illinois, a press release says, will play at the fairgrounds o on Thursday, Aug. 15.

“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in the release. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”

According to the release, 2023 marks the band's seventh time headlining at the Illinois State Fair, with their most recent appearance being in 2013.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run Aug. 10 through 20 in Springfield. While a sale date for Grandstand tickets has not yet been announced, tickets for REO Speedwagon will be priced in tiers, beginning at $33, the release says.

Earlier this month, the fair announced country music star Maren Morris would also be a 2023 headliner.

In 2022, Willie Nelson and Family headlined the fair. Other performers included TLC, Brooks & Dunn, Shaggy, Demi Lovato and Lainey Wilson.