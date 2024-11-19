Renderings of Northwestern University's new $850M Ryan Field unveiled

As construction cranes swung over the space where Ryan Field used to stand, renderings of the new stadium at Northwestern University were unveiled on Monday.

The $850-million stadium will not only serve as home to Northwestern's football program but will host other events as well.

“This venue will be more than a game-day destination,” Northwestern’s Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson said. “It’s an inclusive, year-round gathering place that enhances our community and our university’s connection to the world of sports."

All 35,000 seats are engineered to put fans as close to the field as possible, promising “better than TV” sightlines.

There will also be 200,000 square feet of parks and plazas surrounding the stadium for tailgating and other pre-game activities as well as seasonal events. The new stadium will also include four premium clubs that will be available year-round.

Stadium designers plan to use engineering to create a better homefield advantage, essentially taking all the sound that comes from the stands and pushing it back toward the field.

Noise was a major concern of residents who opposed allowing the university to host concerts and other events.

But the Evanston City Council's approval cleared the way for construction of the new venue, which, unlike plans for a new White Sox stadium or Bears stadium, does not call for public money.

The Wildcats will play this season and next in a temporary lakefront stadium. The new Ryan Field is expected to be completed in 2026.