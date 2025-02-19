‘Remarkably rotund:' Large Chicago River beaver goes viral — and she needs a name

It’s big, it’s mysterious, and it’s taken over Chicago’s heart — now, it just needs a name. A beaver, spotted along Bubbly Creek on the southwest branch of the Chicago River, has become an internet sensation after a Reddit post sparked a citywide effort to name it.

“She’s the largest, and obviously, therefore, the most deserving of a name,” Urban Rivers, a nonprofit focused on restoring wildlife habitats, said in a Reddit post that has since gained traction.

Described as ‘remarkably rotund,’ the beaver has sparked curiosity, with some speculating she might be pregnant. However, researchers don’t know for sure if it’s a female yet, said Sammie Clark, a resident beaver researcher with Urban Rivers.

“Because she looks plump, there’s speculation that she might be pregnant, which is why we’re assuming she’s a female. But until we have visual confirmation, we can’t say with certainty,” Clark told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Urban Rivers has been monitoring the beaver population with motion-activated cameras for years, and in September, the organization launched a formal study into their behaviors and interactions with the wetlands. Clark said this study is the first of its kind in such an urbanized setting.

Though a viral Reddit post may make this beaver seem like an anomaly, local experts say beavers have quietly coexisted in Chicago’s waterways for years.

Margaret Frisbie, executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Chicago River, said the city’s beaver population isn’t necessarily booming, but sightings have increased as more people venture onto the river for recreation and conservation work.

“What’s interesting is that as more people get out on the water, they’re noticing wildlife that has actually been here for a long time,” Frisbie said. “The fact that this beaver has caught attention means people are starting to appreciate the natural side of the Chicago River system.”

Beavers have historically been spotted along Bubbly Creek, Goose Island’s Wild Mile and the North Branch of the river. Their presence has grown in part due to improved water quality and habitat restoration efforts, Frisbie said. Over the past four decades, pollution in the river has been cleaned up significantly, allowing aquatic mammals like beavers, river otters and minks to return.

“If you’re in the right place at the right time — especially in natural areas — it’s not surprising to see a beaver,” Frisbie said.

The beaver’s presence is a hopeful sign for urban wildlife, but their return to Chicago comes with challenges.

“The spots she hangs out at are absolutely filled with coyotes, and we can’t figure out how she hasn’t been eaten,” Urban Rivers said in a Reddit post.

But Frisbie said the biggest threat to beavers is not predators, but humans. Beavers are not legally protected in Illinois, and unlike some other species, they can be trapped or removed without significant regulatory restrictions.

“Beavers are still subject to trapping, and people don’t always realize the ecological benefits they provide,” Frisbie said.

Beaver bank dens provide homes for other species, and their dam-building instincts help regulate waterways, Clark said. In areas where beavers are allowed to create their own habitats, studies have shown they can improve water retention, mitigate drought effects and even reduce wildfire damage in forested regions.

“They’re better hydrological engineers than humans,” Frisbie said. “We’re part of a coalition trying to help people understand that beavers aren’t a problem — they’re a solution.”

For now, the big question remains: what should the beaver be called? Urban Rivers’ Reddit post has generated numerous suggestions, with some popular options being Lori Heavyfoot, Southside Large Marge, Dam Ryan and Melvina.

Clark said the organization hasn’t decided upon a name yet, but ‘Rachel Barkson’ — a play on marine biologist and environmentalist Rachel Carson’s name — is emerging as a popular contender.

This will be the first beaver the organization has named. Previously, the group named a large snapping turtle “Chonkosaurus,” a well-known resident near the Wild Mile.

“This is the first beaver we’re naming, so we want to get it right,” Clark said. “Given everything beavers have done for Chicago, she deserves a name that recognizes her impact.”