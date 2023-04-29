1 Arrested After Remains of Missing Man Found at Kankakee County Salvage Yard

One person was arrested earlier this week after the remains of a missing Manteno man were found at a salvage yard in Kankakee County, authorities said.

Randall Robinson II, 49, was initially reported missing on March 22, according to the Bradley Police Department. In the weeks following, detectives continued to track down numerous leads, including one that led them to a salvage yard on April 26, authorities said.

Officers conducted a search of the property and recovered remains, which were positively identified as Robinson. Police later arrested Anthony Gulley, 37, of Kankakee, who is charged with homicide, concealment of death "and associated charges," authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on a possible motive or what specifically led to Gulley's arrest.