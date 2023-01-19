Reliver Aroldis Chapman Inks Deal With Royals, Report Says

Report: Aroldis Chapman signs with Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to a new report.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal with the club, worth just under $4 million before incentives:

Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses from the Royals, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 19, 2023

Reports earlier in the week had indicated that the Royals were one of several teams interested in signing Chapman, with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres also in the discussions.

Chapman spent the last six seasons with the New York Yankees after inking a free agent deal with the club in 2017. He had previously appeared in 28 games for the Cubs, helping them to a 2016 World Series championship.

In 43 appearances last season, Chapman posted a 4-4 record and earned nine saves, with a career-worst 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.

His strikeouts-per-nine rate plummeted in the 2022 season, falling to 10.7 after being above 15 in three of the previous four seasons.

Still, the hurler figures to get shots at occasional saves with the Royals, though Scott Barlow nailed down 24 saves in 28 opportunities during a 2022 season that saw him post a 7-4 record and a 2.18 ERA in 69 appearances.





