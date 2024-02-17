Relatives remember loved ones killed in E2 nightclub tragedy 21 years ago

Family and friends of the victims killed in the E2 nightclub marked a somber anniversary on Saturday.

“It’s very hard. I’ve never been here my whole life,” cried Aniya Myers, Antonio Myers daughter. “I’ve never been here and it’s just really hard.”

They held a moment of silence for 21 seconds to remember the 21 people who were killed on the same day 21 years ago.

“I was six weeks old when he passed, so I don’t remember any images in my head,” she said. “I don’t remember his voice. I don’t remember any core memories that I’m supposed to have.”

Myers, who lost her father, Antonio Myers, returned to the now vacant building in the South Loop for a prayer vigil, along with other family members.

“He definitely had so much life in him. He had so many things he was accomplishing during the time of his passing,” said Myers’ sister. “His biggest accomplishment was my niece.”

Mary Carwell lost her daughter, 23-year-old Demetricta Carwell. She and other families are now pushing for a permanent memorial to honor the lives lost.

“Everywhere else you go, where people have died somewhere, there’s a memorial,” said Carwell. “So I think the 21 here should have the same. It shouldn’t be no different.”

Demetricta’s daughter was just three years old when her mom was killed.

“Losing my mom was stressful and everything, but I did gain a family,” said Laneisha Crawford. “I did gain a family.”

The images of the tragic night are still vivid for loved ones.

The owners were convicted of criminal contempt for building code violations and were cleared of involuntary manslaughter.

“I just ask ya’ll to put your hands together and pray for us too, because even though it was back in 2003, it feels like 2024,” said Shapara Hicks, Latorya McGraw’s daughter.

Even though more than two decades have passed, the emotions are still very raw for families as they continue to heal.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time and put my faith in God because I know he won’t fail me,” Hicks said. “I know my momma is watching over me every move I make.”

As for the memorial, families of the victims said the goal is to have some type of memorial at the site by this time next year.