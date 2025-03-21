Relatives of teen girl slain in West Side park plead for help

Relatives of a 16-year-old Manley High School junior found beaten to death in a park on the West Side are asking for prayers and pleading for the public’s help after her Monday attack.

Kaylah Aleah Love was found near a playground in Horan Park, 3035 W. Van Buren St., at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Love was dead on the scene with multiple injuries from the assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Love’s aunt posted about her in GoFundMe created for her niece. As of Thursday evening, about $4,000 had been raised of a $15,000 goal.

“She was murdered. She was only 16 years old,” her aunt said in the post. “The family needs your assistance and support, as well as your prayers.”

Additionally, a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can give information leading to an arrest, according to George McDade with Cook County Crime Stoppers.

According to a social media post from LegalHelpFirm, her Manley classmates and school staff are taking the murder personally and described Kaylah as “quiet, smart and always smiling.”

No arrests have been made. Area 4 detectives are investigating.