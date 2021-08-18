‘Reimagined' Air and Water Show: Blue Angels to Fly Over Chicago This Weekend

Chicagoans can look to the sky this weekend for a "new and reimagined" air show in place of the annual Air and Water Show, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The new event will be a solo demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels along the lakefront from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. Practice runs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The best locations to watch the free event will be along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, Lightfoot's office noted.

Last November, Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events revealed that there was no funding in the city's 2021 budget for events like the Air and Water Show because the department is funded by revenue reliant on tourism dollars, which fell last year as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered travel and in-person gatherings.

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the Air and Water Show last summer, though in early May, the Blue Angels flew over Chicago to honor frontline health care workers as the city and state of Illinois remained under a stay-at-home order.