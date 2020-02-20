Rehabbed Buildings Burglarized in West Pullman, Roseland

Police are searching for someone who recently broke into several vacant buildings in West Pullman and Roseland on the Far South Side, including several buildings being rehabbed.

In each incident, the burglar was able to get inside the vacant buildings and steal appliances or construction materials, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened between Jan. 18 and Feb. 7 in:

The 12000 block of South Eggleston Avenue;

The 12000 block of South Normal Avenue;

The 11400 block of South Stewart Avenue;

The 11900 block of South La Salle Street; and

The 11900 block of South Stewart Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.