Registration For Chicago Park District 2023 Spring Programs Begins Monday

Registration for some Chicago Park District Spring 2023 programs across parks in Chicago begins this week, a press release from the Park District says.

“Spring programs are designed to help connect Chicago children, teens, adults and seniors to their passions,” said Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño in the release. “Our programs, facilities, and staff are equipped to help our residents connect to the excitement of sports and the arts within their communities.”

According to the park district, all spring programming is currently viewable. However, online registration will take place in phases, beginning with March 13. Here's the full registration schedule:

March 13 at 9:00 a.m.: Registration opens for parks located West of California Ave. and for all Virtual Programs

March 14 at 9:00 a.m.: Registration opens for parks located East of California Ave.

March 14 at 12:00 p.m.: Registration opens for gymnastic centers

Additionally, the Park District says, in-person registration for many parks begins on Saturday, March 18.

"The remainder of the parks begin in-person registration on Monday, March 20, 2023, based on availability," the release says.

Spring programing at McFetridge, Morgan, Addams and Galey Park registration is already underway, the Chicago Park District says. According to the release, it began at 9 a.m. March 7.

According to the park district, registration for "Spring mainstays" including sports and activities like baseball, softball, gymnastics, special recreation, boxing, theater and arts and crafts "are available to view starting this week."

All Chicago Park District spring programming for 2023 begins April 10 and runs through June 9.

More details about programming, as well as registration times and dates can be found here.