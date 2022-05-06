Registration for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camps Opens Monday

With temperature projected to be in the 70s and 80s, the forecast next week will feel like summer -- just in time for summer camp registration.

Registration for hundreds of 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Day Camps officially opens at 9 a.m. Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10.

Activities and camp themes range from everything to sports and outdoor activities, to art, to civic engagement.

Day camps are 6 weeks long and are offered for 6-12 year-olds.

You can search through all the different camps offered here.

You can search for locations nearest to you here.

For younger children, Play Camp is offered for kids 3-5, and for 13-17 year-olds, Teen Camp is available.

What are the 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Day Camp Dates?

Day camps for those ages 6 to 12 will span six-weeks from July 5 to Aug. 12.

The camp offers two six-hour shifts each day, ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dates vary for other camps, like Play Camp or Teen Camp.

How to Register for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camps

Registration for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp opens online May 9-10 at 9 a.m.

In-person registration begins May 14.

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.