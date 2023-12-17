‘I love him so much:' Parents plead for help to find missing Chicago man

The family of a missing Chicago man delivered an emotional message on Sunday, hoping someone with information about their relative's whereabouts will come forward.

The parents of Reginald Wilson, who was last seen in October, delivered pleas for help during a press conference at artist Damon Lamar Reed's South Side studio.

"I love him so much," said Wilson's father, Reginald Wilson, Sr. "If anybody knows anything that can help find my son, please."

Wilson disappeared on Oct. 22 after hitting a parked car near 25th and Western in the Heart of Italy on Chicago's West Side.

Adrianna Lumpkin, the mother of his child, was with him at the time.

"He jumped out, and he started running," Lumpkin said at Sunday's press conference. "It was a lot of people coming out the doors, you know, to see what happened."

Wilson's family was joined at the news conference by other families of color who are also searching for missing loved ones. Those in attendance included relatives of Kierra Coles, a missing Chicago postal worker who was three months pregnant when she disappeared on Oct. 18, 2018 at 26 years old and loved ones of King Walker and Diamond Bynum.

King was just 2 years old when he and Bynum, who is his aunt, vanished from a Gary, Indiana, home in 2015. A family member said they had fallen asleep, and when they woke up, the two were gone.

"I know what you guys are going through, I'm so sorry," said Lashaan Walker, Bynum's mother and King's grandmother. "We have to stick together, that's why I'm here to support, because we have to... It takes a village, it takes a village."

Wilson's family said he had his ID on him when he disappeared and there has been no activity on his bank accounts since then. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com