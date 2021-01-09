president donald trump

Refuse Fascism Group Holds Rally at Chicago's Trump Tower Saturday

The rally will begin at approximately 2 p.m.

Trump Tower Chicago
The Refuse Fascism group announced they will hold a rally at Chicago's Trump Tower Saturday following the Capitol Hill riots this week.

At approximately 2 p.m., Refuse Fascism said they will host a non-violent protest outside Trump Tower at Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue, with masks and physical distancing required.

In a press release, the group said their protest is in light of "fascist mobs" who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"This was an attempt at a coup," the press release read. "It did not succeed this time, but the danger from even a failed coup is to be taken seriously, setting the stage for them to come back sooner or later to re-seize power – with or without Trump. It leaves a bloc of elected officials who view and act as if the Biden administration is illegitimate and an armed street-fighting force “on call” to dominate the public square."

Refuse Fascism said that though President Donald Trump remains in power for just 12 more days, he and his followers "present a danger to humanity." The group is fighting for the president's removal from office.

"They lost. They need to pack their things and go," the group said.

