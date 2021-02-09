Refrigeration Unit Leak at Pete's Fresh Market in Gage Park Prompts Evacuation

A Pete’s Fresh Market in Gage Park was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a refrigeration leak.

A hazardous materials team responded about 4 p.m. to the grocery store, 5724 S. Kedzie Ave., after refrigeration unit leaked, Chicago fire officials said.

Readings indicated a “bad atmosphere” inside and shoppers and employees were evacuated to a nearby McDonald’s, officials said.

Crews were awaiting the arrival of “the big fan unit” to “blow out the bad air,” officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.