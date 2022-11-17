Reduced Fee Tickets For Indoor Shows at The Salt Shed To Be Sold at Pop-Up Box Office Event This Weekend

Just days after a packed slate of indoor shows for next year were announced at the recently-opened Salt Shed, a pop-up box office will be held at the venue to sell reduced fee tickets for the shows, along with some cookies.
The pop-up will run for two days, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
In addition to discounted tickets for the upcoming shows at The Salt Shed, cookies from Familiar Bakery will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to the venue, the box office does not guarantee ticket availability. Tyler Childers tickets will also not be available at the pop-up due to extremely high demand.
Iggy Pop, Third Eye Blind and The Roots are among the artists scheduled to perform at The Salt Shed next year, with Tove Lo performing in the venue's first indoor show on Feb. 17, 2023.
Known for its iconic logo on the roof visible from the Kennedy Expressway, the original Morton Salt facility permanently closed in the fall of 2015, leading to widespread efforts to redevelop the surrounding area.
R2 Companies eventually purchased the facility in December 2017, which began the building's transformation from factory to a hybrid music venue.
Prior to opening as a venue this year, the recognizable artwork on the building's roof was updated and revitalized, maintaining the venue's unmistakable appearance.
A full list of the announced 2023 shows can be found below:
- Tove Lo: 2/17/2023
- Big Gigantic: 2/18/2023
- Viagra Boys: 2/24/2023
- Gordo: 3/3/2023
- Elle King: 3/4/2023
- Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023
- The Roots: 3/18/2023
- Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023
- Placebo: 4/21/2023
- Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023
- Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023
- The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023
- Fever Ray: 5/7/2023
- The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023
- Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023
- Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023
- The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023
- First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023
- Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023
Tickets for most shows will go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. CST, with the exclusion of the following concerts:
- Big Gigantic: Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
- Hippo Campus: Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
- Tyler Childers: Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. CST (For all three shows)