Reddit confirms performance issues as thousands of users report outages

By NBC Chicago Staff

Reddit has confirmed their platform has experienced "degraded performance" in recent hours as tens of thousands of users reported outages.

According to Downdetector, over 32,000 users reported outages at approximately 2:05 p.m. CT, with the amount decreasing to around 17,000 users by the end of the hour.

Reddit said the platform was "investigating the issue" in a social media post.

According to Downdetector's outages map, Chicago is among the hotspots for platform outages.

A significant amount of outages were also reported in the Kansas City and Detroit areas.

There was no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

