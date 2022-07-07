Red Sox Pitcher Clarifies ‘Stock Standard' Wrigley Field Comment

Winckowski clarifies ‘stock standard’ Wrigley comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wasn’t personal, Cubs fans.

Red Sox rookie Josh Winckowski clarified his “stock standard” Wrigley Field comments from over the weekend, and while he stands by them, he said he meant no disrespect against the North Side faithful.

“People want authenticity and honesty a whole bunch,” Winckowski said on NESN’s “The TC & Company Podcast. “Then you give it a bit and people take it personally.

“One thing I will say, I was not attacking the fans with that comment.”

Winckowski pitched well against the Cubs at Wrigley Saturday, his fifth career big-league start, allowing one earned run in six innings. The Cubs won 3-1.

After the outing, when asked about pitching at Wrigley for the first time, Winckowski said the ballpark was “a little underwhelming” and “stock standard” compared to the “presence” of historic Fenway Park.

Fenway is the only ballpark older than Wrigley, but Winckowski’s comments on caused an uproar on the Cubs Twittersphere.

“As a rookie, obviously, every time you get to a new ballpark you get into the dugout and kind of look around,” Winckowski said on the podcast interview. “When I went out to Wrigley, there were no fans in the stadium, so I didn’t have that feel.

“And my first initial impression was, honestly, what I said. The lower level and then the top level was very standard in my opinion.

"I wasn’t mentioning the fans with that comment. It was a good atmosphere. You could definitely feel it.

“I don’t underestimate the history there. Just architecturally, I’ll stand with my comment.”

