Red Lobster Opens New ‘Ghost Kitchen' in Downtown Chicago

Red Lobster announced this week the opening of its first ghost kitchen in Chicago's South Loop.

The new kitchen allows for Chicagoans to enjoy the seafood restaurant's classic dishes brought to their door step thruogh touchless delivery services, the company said.

“Off-premise is a huge priority for Red Lobster," Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup said. "Opening a ghost kitchen is a natural next step in expanding our off-premise business. It will allow us to reach new customers who want great seafood with a touchless off-premise experience.”

The ghost kitchen will be delivery-only from Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates to The Loop, Downtown Chicago, River North, Prairie District and Near South Side areas of the city, along with to the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Red Lobster's ghost kitchen, located at 2537 S. Wabash Ave., will be open for orders all week from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., offering both single meals and "family feasts."

The company said off-premise sales tripled in the two years prior to COVID-19, and have tripled sales again over the last eight months.

“We are thrilled to open our first ghost kitchen in the great city of Chicago," Lopdrup said. "It will enable us to reach new guests who are not currently served by our existing brick-and-mortar restaurants."