Red Line Station Closures Planned on Chicago’s North Side

As part of the agency’s massive Red & Purple Line Modernization project, the CTA will temporarily close three stations on the Red Line beginning on Friday evening.

According to the agency, the Bryn Mawr, Granville and Thorndale stops will all be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

Shuttle buses will provide service between Loyola and Berwyn to help serve commuters who need to access the three stations. Stops will be made along Broadway at all three locations, the agency said in a press release.

The closures are part of the agency’s preparations for a modernization project on the Red and Purple lines. The $2.1 billion project will completely rebuild four different stations along both lines, add in a new bypass to help improve service and reduce delays through the rail system with updated technology and services.

The project is already underway, as workers have begun relocating utility lines and structures to clear room for new tracks.

The temporary station closures are related to the project. Ultimately the Bryn Mawr, Berwyn, Argyle and Lawrence stations will all close for a period of three years, with temporary stations in place at Argyle and Berwyn as modernization work takes place.

The full project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.