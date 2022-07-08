Red Line Service Temporarily Halted After Shooting: Officials

Service was temporarily suspended Friday evening on CTA Red Line trains between 63rd and 95th due to police activity, according to the public transportation service.

At this time, trains are only operating between Howard and Garfield, CTA said.

However, CTA buses are running between Garfield and 95th in both directions to allow for travel within the impacted areas.

"At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines. This may include: #29 State Street bus route," CTA said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials advised to allow for extra travel time as they work to resolve the issue.

A man was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition Friday evening with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago Fire Department officials said, but did not provide additional information.