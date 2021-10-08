Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in August 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced worldwide tour dates, with a stop at Chicago's Soldier Field in August 2022.

Stopping in Chicago on Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on the 32-city tour across the globe., the rock band will be accompanied by both The Strokes and Thundercat.

KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021

The band is slated to perform songs from the band's 2021 album, as well as classic hits from albums like "Californiacation," "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and "By the Way."

Tickets for the show start at around $44 and ranging up to nearly $400 for pit and floor seating. Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets go on sale Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.