Red flag warning issued for some Chicago-area counties. Here's what it means

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning in some Chicago-area counties Friday.

The warning - in effect in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties - is set to remain in place through the evening hours, warning of significant fire risks.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the warning from the National Weather Service states.

The forecasting agency had previously issued a fire weather watch for all of northeastern Illinois, but that watch was canceled Friday morning.

So what is the difference and what should you know?

What is a red flag warning?

According to the NWS, a red flag warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. For northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the red flag warning criteria includes sustained 20-foot winds of 20 mph or higher, relative humidity less than 25% and 10-hour fuel moisture at 8% per day.

"A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the NWS said in the alert issued Friday. "A combination of strong winds, relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

What is the different between a red flag warning and a fire watch?

According to NWS, the two alerts are similar.

"A Fire Weather Watch is issued up to 72 hours before the above conditions are expected to occur," the agency reported. "A Red Flag Warning is issued when the conditions above are expected to occur or are occurring within the next 24 hours."

When and where is the alert in effect?

That watch will include the following counties:

DeKalb

Kane

LaSalle

Kendall

Grundy

It was issued just after 9:30 a.m. and remains in effect until 7 p.m.

"Today will be very warm with low relative humidity and strengthening winds, with gusts to 45 mph at times this afternoon," the NWS warned. "This combination will lead to an increased threat for fire spread, particularly where little/no rain fell on Thursday."

Strong wind gusts may continue through midnight, the agency warned.

What should you do if you're under a red flag warning?

The NWS urges anyone under the warning to "avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks." That includes activities like operating farm equipment, parking on grass or discarding smoking materials. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Those on East-West roads are also being asked to use caution with high profile vehicles.