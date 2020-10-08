First Recreational Cannabis Business Opens in Naperville

Recreational cannabis officially became for sale Thursday in Naperville with the grand opening of the city’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary.

The former 3C Compassionate Care Center, located at 1700 Quincy Ave., has been rebranded as Rise Naperville by Green Thumb Industries Inc. The facility has been selling medicinal marijuana since 2016.

“We believe that the public wants access to safe, tested products and that’s what we’re here to provide,” said Derrick Levy, district manager of Rise Illinois.

Customers can pick up their medicinal cannabis orders curbside. Recreational edibles, flower and other cannabis-related products can be purchased inside the facility.

“I’m excited to be able to recreationally buy and not have to drive 35 minutes to get it,” said Brandi Berggren of Naperville.

Earlier this year, voters in Naperville approved a referendum allowing for the sale of recreational cannabis.

“You have to listen to everybody and make sure that you do it right, and I think the community did it right,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

In addition to Rise Naperville, two other adult-use cannabis dispensaries are expected to open in the city by years-end.

The sale of cannabis in Naperville is expected to generate one million dollars a year in tax revenue, according to Chirico.