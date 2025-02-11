Recording devices found in Highland Park elementary, high school bathrooms

An investigation is underway in suburban Highland Park after recording devices were used in bathrooms at an elementary school and a high school.

According to a letter sent to parents and faculty, one of the devices was recently found in a bathroom at Highland Park High School by a faculty member.

During the course of an investigation, it was also discovered that video recording had occurred inside of a bathroom at Edgewood Middle School.

That investigation also revealed that a student was identified as the suspect in placing recording devices inside of both bathrooms.

An investigation into the incidents continues, with school officials detailing steps that they have taken in the immediate aftermath of the discoveries.

Those steps include notifying potential victims while protecting their privacy, with no information available on how many individuals had been surreptitiously recorded in school bathrooms.

Exhaustive searches were completed at district schools for any additional devices, according to officials.

Finally, mental health resources are being made available to students and faculty at both Edgewood Middle School and Highland Park High School, with full lists of resources available via the district’s websites.

It is unclear if the juvenile suspect in the case will face criminal charges in the matter.