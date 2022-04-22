Record Store Day 2022: Where to Celebrate in the Chicago Area

Record Store Day is synching up with shops in Illinois for its annual celebration Saturday.

The holiday will bring special releases, deals and concerts to a number of record storefronts for its 15th anniversary.

Vinyl copies of David Bowie's “Brilliant Adventure” and The Rolling Stones’ “More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies)” will be among the exclusively released titles at indie record stores. The Lumineers’ “Brightside: Bonus Track” also will hit the shelves. A full list of releases can be found here.

Initially, the celebration started out as a way to nationally spotlight independent record stores. Now, the efforts have grown to a grander scale, with stores participating across six continents. In Illinois, a near total of 100 stores will take part in the action.

Here’s a list of participating stores in Chicago:

Logan Hardware

Gramaphone Records

Out of The Past Records

Cafe Mustache

The Exchange

Shuga Records

Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles

Bucket O'Blood Books & Records

Audio Archaeology

606 Records

Beverly Phono Mart

The Music Experience

Reckless Records: Broadway

Chicago Ray Records

Groovin High, Inc

Reckless Records: Wicker Park

Death or Glory

Records

Kstarke Records

Pinwheel Records

RPM Music Chicago

Rattleback Records

Tone Deaf Records

Wild Prairie

Dave's Records

Beverly Records

Dr Wax

Reckless Records: Loop

Record Breakers

Hyde Park Records

Joyride Records

Bob's Blues & Jazz Mart

Laurie's Planet of Sound

Dusty Groove

Favorite Records

Here’s a list of participating stores in the Chicago area:

Slackers CD's & Games, Glen Carbon

Shandi's Music, Washington

Purple Dog Records, Naperville

Dumb Records, Springfield

Revolution Vinyl, Galesburg

Rich's Record Emporium, Collinsville

Record Wonderland, Roselle

Retro Rock Records, Roscoe

Score! Records, Alton

RiverBend Records, Godfrey

Plaza Records, Carbondale

Recycled Records, Inc., Springfield

Rediscover Records, Elgin

Cheap Kiss Records, Villa Park

Capitol Music, Canton

See You CD & Vinyl, Urbana

Reef Records LLC, Antioch

Culture Shock, Rockford

Younger Than Yesterday, Peoria

Oak Park Records, Oak Park

Beyond The Limit, Norridge

Mile Long Records, Wheaton

Siren Records McHenry, McHenry

Ragged Records & Music, Rock Island

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe, Plainfield

Slackers CD's & Games, Alton

Algonquin Records, Des Plaines

Illiana Music Inc., Lynwood

Left 'Round Records, Plainfield

P-Mac Music, Carbondale

Vintage Vinyl, Evanston

Main Street Records, Inc, Mount Vernon

Scratched Vinyl, Barrington

Audiophil's Records, Joliet

Windy City Records, Downers Grove

J&B Music, Joliet

TechNoir Records, Park Ridge

Exile on Main St., Champaign

Waiting Room Records, Normal

Co-Op Records, Moline

Vinyl Frontier Records, McHenry

Kate's Pie Shop Cafe & Records, Rockford

CD Source, Rockford

North Street Records, Normal

Trusty Chords Record Shop, Edwardsville

Conservatory Vintage and Vinyl, Flossmoor

Kiss The Sky, Batavia

The Old School Records, Forest Park

Co-Op Records Pekin, Pekin

CYKLOPX, Forest Park

Music Masters Worldwide, Downers Grove

Mother Murphy's Rock and Roll Emporium, Normal

Toad Hall Books and Records, Rockford

Val's Halla Records, Oak Park

Record Swap, Urbana

Error Records, Urbana

Squeezebox Books, Evanston

Green Tangerine Records, DeKalb

America's Groove Record Store, Effingham

Blue Village Vinyl, Westmont

Slackers CD's & Games, Fairview Heights

Rolling Stones Records, Norridge

Reverberation Vinyl, Bloomington

For more information, contact each store, or visit Record Store Day's website.