Record Store Day 2022: Where to Celebrate in the Chicago Area

A number of stores will host special releases and deals Saturday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Record Store Day is synching up with shops in Illinois for its annual celebration Saturday. 

The holiday will bring special releases, deals and concerts to a number of record storefronts for its 15th anniversary. 

Vinyl copies of David Bowie's “Brilliant Adventure” and The Rolling Stones’ “More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies)” will be among the exclusively released titles at indie record stores. The Lumineers’ “Brightside: Bonus Track” also will hit the shelves. A full list of releases can be found here

Initially, the celebration started out as a way to nationally spotlight independent record stores. Now, the efforts have grown to a grander scale, with stores participating across six continents. In Illinois, a near total of 100 stores will take part in the action.

Here’s a list of participating stores in Chicago:

  • Logan Hardware
  • Gramaphone Records
  • Out of The Past Records
  • Cafe Mustache
  • The Exchange
  • Shuga Records
  • Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles
  • Bucket O'Blood Books & Records
  • Audio Archaeology
  • 606 Records
  • Beverly Phono Mart
  • The Music Experience
  • Reckless Records: Broadway
  • Chicago Ray Records
  • Groovin High, Inc
  • Reckless Records: Wicker Park
  • Death or Glory
  • Records
  • Kstarke Records
  • Pinwheel Records
  • RPM Music Chicago
  • Rattleback Records
  • Tone Deaf Records
  • Wild Prairie
  • Dave's Records
  • Beverly Records
  • Dr Wax
  • Reckless Records: Loop
  • Record Breakers
  • Hyde Park Records
  • Joyride Records
  • Bob's Blues & Jazz Mart
  • Laurie's Planet of Sound
  • Dusty Groove
  • Favorite Records

Here’s a list of participating stores in the Chicago area: 

  • Slackers CD's & Games, Glen Carbon 
  • Shandi's Music, Washington 
  • Purple Dog Records, Naperville 
  • Dumb Records, Springfield 
  • Revolution Vinyl, Galesburg 
  • Rich's Record Emporium, Collinsville 
  • Record Wonderland, Roselle 
  • Retro Rock Records, Roscoe 
  • Score! Records, Alton 
  • RiverBend Records, Godfrey 
  • Plaza Records, Carbondale 
  • Recycled Records, Inc., Springfield 
  • Rediscover Records, Elgin 
  • Cheap Kiss Records, Villa Park 
  • Capitol Music, Canton 
  • See You CD & Vinyl, Urbana 
  • Reef Records LLC, Antioch 
  • Culture Shock, Rockford 
  • Younger Than Yesterday, Peoria 
  • Oak Park Records, Oak Park 
  • Beyond The Limit, Norridge 
  • Mile Long Records, Wheaton 
  • Siren Records McHenry, McHenry  
  • Ragged Records & Music, Rock Island 
  • Black Dog Vinyl Cafe, Plainfield  
  • Slackers CD's & Games, Alton 
  • Algonquin Records, Des Plaines 
  • Illiana Music Inc., Lynwood 
  • Left 'Round Records, Plainfield 
  • P-Mac Music, Carbondale 
  • Vintage Vinyl, Evanston 
  • Main Street Records, Inc, Mount Vernon 
  • Scratched Vinyl, Barrington 
  • Audiophil's Records, Joliet 
  • Windy City Records, Downers Grove 
  • J&B Music, Joliet 
  • TechNoir Records, Park Ridge 
  • Exile on Main St., Champaign 
  • Waiting Room Records, Normal 
  • Co-Op Records, Moline 
  • Vinyl Frontier Records, McHenry 
  • Kate's Pie Shop Cafe & Records, Rockford 
  • CD Source, Rockford 
  • North Street Records, Normal 
  • Trusty Chords Record Shop, Edwardsville 
  • Conservatory Vintage and Vinyl, Flossmoor 
  • Kiss The Sky, Batavia 
  • The Old School Records, Forest Park 
  • Co-Op Records Pekin, Pekin 
  • CYKLOPX, Forest Park 
  • Music Masters Worldwide, Downers Grove 
  • Mother Murphy's Rock and Roll Emporium, Normal 
  • Toad Hall Books and Records, Rockford 
  • Val's Halla Records, Oak Park 
  • Record Swap, Urbana 
  • Error Records, Urbana 
  • Squeezebox Books, Evanston 
  • Green Tangerine Records, DeKalb 
  • America's Groove Record Store, Effingham 
  • Blue Village Vinyl, Westmont 
  • Slackers CD's & Games, Fairview Heights 
  • Rolling Stones Records, Norridge
  • Reverberation Vinyl, Bloomington

For more information, contact each store, or visit Record Store Day's website.

