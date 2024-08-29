Record-setting Illinois Lottery Fast Play jackpot-winner sold at suburban gas station

A suburban Illinois Lottery player is not just a lot richer, but is also a history-maker after winning one of the largest-ever Fast Play jackpots in the game’s history.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winning ticket worth nearly $1.7 million was sold at a gas station in suburban Alsip earlier this week.

Officials say the jackpot was the largest Fast Play prize won at a retail location, and the third-largest Fast Play jackpot ever won, with the resident paying the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

The game costs $30 to play and has a progressive jackpot that begins at $75,000, and that number grows with each ticket sold statewide.

Fast Play games are available at retailers and within the Illinois Lottery app, allowing players to simply pick which game they want to play and then to see whether or not they were victorious.

Fast Play tickets have netted players approximately $178 million in prizes so far this year, with more than nine million tickets earning prizes.