Chicago Weather

Record-high temperatures possible in Chicago Friday after morning rainfall

Chicago could near the record high of 79 degrees for March 28

By NBC Chicago Staff

After Chicago-area residents saw temperatures near record-highs ahead of severe storms two Fridays ago, another unseasonably warm Friday is in store for the region - though this time storms are expected before the warm-up.

Thankfully for area residents, storms are not expected to be severe this time around, though some scattered storms could produce frequent lightning, downpours and hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Though widespread severe weather is not expected, some inclement weather should be expected between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday, with the possibility of a stray severe thunderstorm warning not ruled out.

From there, temperatures are expected to soar to near-record levels, with NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Iisha Scott noting that there's a possibility the daily record of 79 degrees is broken in Chicago Friday.

Highs are forecasted to at least reach the mid 70s, though the warm weather will also come alongside gusty winds, with southwesterly winds of up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Friday morning's rain won't be the last the area will see this weekend however, with an active few days ahead expected. Thunderstorms are expected across the region on Sunday, though timing and possible severity is still yet to be determined.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
