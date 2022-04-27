Recent Violence in River North Leads Cook County to Add Sheriff Command Post, More Police Presence in Area

Cook County announced Wednesday that Chicago's River North neighborhood will soon see a new Sheriff's Office command post, and an increased presence of Sheriff's Police in the area.

The announcement of the new post comes after a string of recent violence in the neighborhood, including incidents this weekend when a man was shot outside of a River North business, and earlier this month when a man was shot was robbed inside his hotel room in the area.

The new command post will be located 500 North Clark St., in the heart of the River North neighborhood in between restaurants and businesses. It's meant to establish a more permanent presence of Cook County sheriffs in the area, and create a new partnership between the Cook County sheriffs and the Chicago Police Department.

Cook County Sheriff Tomas J. Dart will make the announcement Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., and will be joined by Chicago Police Supt. David O. Brown, Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen, and members of the River North Residents Association.