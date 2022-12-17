Recent Twitter Data Shows Which Slang Terms Are Most Popular in Illinois, Nationwide

In the social media age, slang terms often come and go, weaving in and out of popularity over the course of weeks and months, making it hard for many who aren't plugged in to keep up.

Recent geotagged data from Twitter that was compiled by authority.org over the course of 2022 shows the slang term that was most popular in each US state, along with revealing which states used slang terms the most.

When it comes to Illinois, "vibe", referring to a positive feeling, ranked as the most used slang term on Twitter, a title it also held nationwide.

Twitter users in Illinois also use slang terms the 4th-most of any state in the country, only behind Maryland, Louisiana and Georgia.

Overall, here were the top 10 slang terms used nationwide:

1. Vibe (refers to a positive feeling)

2. Drip (refers to clothing and style)

3. Flex (refers to bragging about something or showing off something)

4. Slay (refers to looking good, showing confidence)

5. Banger (refers to a good song)

6. Slaps (refers to something being good, usually a song or food)

7. Shook (refers to something bothering someone or shocking someone)

8. Bet (refers to a confirmation, an understanding or affirmation of directions or plans)

9. No cap/cap (refers to not lying, or "cap" which means not true, lying)

10. Fire (something is really good, pleasing)

Here were the top 10 states based on frequency of slang term usage on Twitter:

1. Georgia

2. Louisiana

3. Maryland

4. Illinois

5. Texas

6. Florida

7. Nevada

8. Virginia

9. Colorado

10. West Virginia



More information on how geotagged tweets are tracked can be found here.