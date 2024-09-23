Recent threat, gun incidents at Glenbard East High School evoke safety concerns

Parents of students at Glenbard East High School in west suburban Lombard have sounded the alarm about safety after three security concerns within a two-week period.

As a result, multiple parents are pushing for additional security at the school.

"Our kids can't learn in this kind of environment," said Kirsten Friedrichs. "It makes you nervous."

Friedrichs' daughter is a current student, and her other two children attended the school previously. But she has never experienced this kind of fear until now.

"Every morning when I drop her off I make sure that I tell her I love her," she said. "Because I don’t know if it’s going to be the last time or not."

The first scare happened Sept. 10 when a gun was found in the boys' bathroom. It prompted an increased police presence and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy, who faces felony charges.

A few days later, a visitor at the school made a comment about having a concealed carry license. Although no threat was made toward the school, authorities did find a gun inside the person's car.

And on Friday, social media threats led the school to be placed on a secure status - where no one could leave or enter the building.

The school did implement several changes to security measures following the incidents. Students cannot bring backpacks to the stadium for football games, and purses can be searched. Attendees also won't be allowed to reenter.

Some parents believe the steps aren't enough.

"As sad as it is, I would not be opposed to metal detectors or some sort of metal detector wand," said Friedrichs. "Lines may be longer to get into school in the morning, but at least I would know no one is carrying on the premises.”

Parents started a petition to push for these measures.

Glenbard District 87 Superintendent David Larson issued the following statement to NBC 5 Monday.

“With recent incidents, we understand it has been an emotional and stressful time for students, staff and families. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority. We would like to extend our gratitude to the leaders, staff and students for their increased vigilance and adherence to our safety protocols. We are confident in our systems, structures and protocols for overall safety. These recent incidents validate the strength of our overall safety plan. They also help us to continue to enhance and improve our comprehensive approach to safety for our school community.”

Parents plan to bring up safety concerns during Monday night's Glenbard Township High School District 87 board meeting.