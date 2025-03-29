Recent Condé Nast list names best weekend getaways from Chicago area

With warm temperatures in the Chicago area this weekend, many may be thinking ahead to weekend getaways this summer, and a recent list from Condé Nast showcases some of the best spots for a nearby road trip.

The list takes a look at multiple weekend getaway destinations for several major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas, in addition to Chicago.

The renowned travel publication highlighted four weekend getaway spots just a road trip away from the Chicago area, all of which are either in Wisconsin or Michigan.

Among the recommendations was southwest Michigan, with Saugatuck and its surroundings providing vineyards, restaurants and picturesque views of Lake Michigan.

For those looking for more of a mix between urban and nature, Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee serves as an excellent option.

Positioned on the shores of Lake Michigan near Milwaukee's downtown area, the park provides 22 acres of trails and paths with the city's skyline offering a photogenic backdrop.

Condé Nast also singled out Door County, Wisconsin as an ideal getaway. While a further drive than Milwaukee, the unique peninsula that juts into Lake Michigan includes more than 300 miles of shoreline and over 50 public beaches.

It's a four-hour drive from Chicago, so it's best to make the trip on a long weekend, but with plenty of unique restaurants and nature to enjoy, there's no shortage of activities.

Finally, Holland, Michigan, a small city located along the Lake Michigan shoreline, was named as the fourth recommendation for Chicago-area residents.

Emulating its European namesake, Holland is renowned for its hills of tulips, with the flowers celebrated each year in May during the "Tulip Town Festival."

Approximately a two-hour, 30-minute drive from Chicago, Holland is an ideal spot to soak in Michigan's iconic late summer sunsets in the coming months.

More information on the full list can be found here.