Recapping the Bulls' 3-Game Season Series Sweep of the Miami Heat

With their length and offensive rebounding prowess, the Toronto Raptors won two of three regular-season meetings and presented a tough matchup for the Chicago Bulls.

Now that the Bulls posted an impressive road victory, they travel to Miami to face a Heat team they swept the three-game, regular-season series from and which is coming off a desultory home loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Even if the Bulls hadn’t won all three regular-season meetings, the Bulls are oozing with confidence. They went 14-9 after the All-Star break and since the addition of Patrick Beverley before rallying to beat the Raptors.

“That’s why our team is set up for success,” Alex Caruso said. “We’ve got two killers in Zach (LaVine) and DeMar (DeRozan). And Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) has been a 15-point scorer throughout his career, Coby (White) is playing really well, Patrick (Williams). So me and Pat Bev find our spots off those guys. That’s all we have to do is play our roles and we know we’ve got two killers down the stretch of the game who can get a bucket on anyone in the league.”

The Heat also possess a killer down the stretch in former Bull Jimmy Butler. But they finished below the Bulls in several advanced statistics, including offensive rating (25th to the Bulls’ 24th), defensive rating (9th to the Bulls’ 5th) and net rating (21st to the Bulls’ 13th).

With the Eastern Conference's eighth seed and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at stake, here’s a look back at their three regular-season matchups:

Bulls 116, Heat 108 at Miami, Oct. 19, 2022

In the regular-season opener for both teams, DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half as LaVine surprisingly sat out with the first of four missed games for knee injury management.

Ayo Dosunmu started for LaVine and scored 17 points, while Vucevic posted the first of his 51 double-doubles with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bulls also received strong bench contributions from all four reserves who played---Coby White, Javonte Green, Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. The latter sank four 3-pointers against his former team.

The Bulls turned 19 Heat turnovers into 17 points and used a 34-19 run out of halftime to break a tie.

Bulls 113, Heat 103 at Miami, Dec. 20, 2022

This victory came two days after perhaps the low point of the season---allowing 150 points in a regular-season game for the first time in over 40 years in a road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It also marked the first of three straight road victories on the four-game trip, emblematic of this team’s habit of following low moments with high ones.

Of course, the Bulls also produced plenty of head-scratching losses when they seemed to have momentum this season. But this performance wasn’t one of those.

Vucevic’s 29 points and 12 rebounds led the Bulls, who, like in the opener, used a big, second-half run to pull away. This time, it was 30-7 as DeRozan, with 24 points, and LaVine, with 21, also got hot.

The Heat played without Butler, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. Bam Adebayo’s 27 points led Miami.

Once again, the Bulls feasted on turnovers, scoring 21 points off the Heat’s 13 miscues.

Bulls 113, Heat 99 at Uniter Center, March 18

In the only meeting featuring Beverley for the Bulls and Kevin Love for the Heat, the Bulls led by as many as 27 and posted 34 assists.

DeRozan’s 24 assists led six scorers in double figures, and he also posted a game-high 10 assists.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: The Bulls scored 22 points off 14 Heat turnovers.

Sharpshooter and local product Max Strus posted his second 20-point game against the Bulls, making five 3-pointers. And Butler got to the line 10 times as part of his game-high-tying 24 points.

But other than allowing 19 second-chance points, the Bulls led in virtually every category.

